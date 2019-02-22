Missing Mastour is back in Milan

After going AWOL from current club Pas Lamia in Greece, Hachim Mastour has turned up back in Milan as he undergoes rehabilitation for an injury.

The Greek club claimed that the former AC Milan wonderkid had gone missing without explanation or permission and that they had no idea of whereabouts in a statement on Thursday.

However, it has transpired that the player has spent the last six weeks in Milan rehabbing an injury to his adductor muscle, which he has now recovered from and those close to him denied Lamia’s version of events.

It now appears set that the 20-year-old will soon sever ties with his current club, who he joined last summer on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract at the San Siro.

He had hoped to revive his career in Greece with a third spell on foreign shores but his like time with Malaga and Zwolle, it hasn’t gone as planned for the youngster who was once of the brightest talents in the Italian game.