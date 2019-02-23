Monchi to leave Roma for Arsenal

In 2017, Monchi left Sevilla for a new challenge and travelled to the Italian capital of Rome to continue to build teams in a new environment.

In his first season at a peculiar club, Roma reached a Champions League semi-final but there was tension and a strange atmosphere, culminating in high-profile exits in recent months and now that of Monchi, who looks set to depart and reunite with Unai Emery at Arsenal.

The Gunners signed the former Paris Saint-Germain coach in the summer as they looked to get back to a club among football’s elite, and could now look to rebuild the success that the duo enjoyed together in Seville as they dominated the Europa League and made Emery a name known across Europe and the world.

They worked together for three years, with Monchi staying at Sevilla for one more after Emery left for PSG.

Three years later, they could be reunited at a club whose philosophy of signing young talent, often unheard of, fits Monchi perfectly and will see him follow in the footsteps of Arsene Wenger who took a similar approach.

Emery’s squad is a young one and will undoubtedly be one that Monchi will look to add to if he does join the club.

Monchi may replace Sven Mislintat, who cost the club one million euros after 10 seasons at Borussia Dortmund, though the Spaniard will arrive for free.

Once in London, he will team up with ex-Barcelona man Raul Sanllehi in Arsenal’s sporting management.