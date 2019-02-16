Morata: Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash with Juventus like a final

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has labelled his side’s upcoming Champions League Round of 16 tie against former club Juventus as being worthy of a final.

The Spain international spent two years at Juventus from 2014 to 2016 before returning to Real Madrid and, after being sold to Chelsea a year later, is now on loan at Atletico.

Having helped the Bianconeri reach the Champions League Final in 2015, Morata is relishing the opportunity to take on his former club and spoke of the significance of the clash.

“It will be two great teams facing off against each other and it would make a perfect Champions League Final,” the 24-year-old declared in a post match press conference after Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

“The two matches against Juventus will be important for our season as we are still determined to fight for the La Liga title and the Champions League.”

Morata arrived at boyhood club Atletico in January after a difficult spell at Chelsea which yielded 24 goals in 72 appearances. The forward had scored 27 goals in 92 games for Juventus prior to his return to Spain.