Mourinho: Inter was the ideal club for me

Jose Mourinho had the perfect situation at Inter and the Portuguese coach has been remembering his time at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Now out of work after being sacked by Manchester United, the former Nerazzurri boss spoke highly of his time in Milan, where he guided Inter to a historic treble.

“I wouldn’t go to a club without ambition,” Mourinho said to The Telegraph.

“I rejected a lucrative offer because I want high-level football.

“The ideal club for me was what I had at Inter. They had ambition and people I wanted to work with and enjoyed working with.”

Mourinho’s success rate has deteriorated somewhat in recent seasons, but he is determined to get back to the top.

“People say you learn more in defeat and maybe there’s some truth in it but my natural habitat is in victory,” he said.

“It is the first time I haven’t won a trophy for 18 months. There are some coaches who don’t win one for 18 years.”