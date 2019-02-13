Mourinho: Julio Cesar blackmailed me into celebrating Scudetto win

Such was the mentality of Jose Mourinho when he was Inter coach that he has revealed how it took being blackmailed by goalkeeper Julio Cesar in order for him to celebrate winning the title.

The Portuguese tactician led the Nerazzurri to the championship in the 2008/09 campaign but wasn’t keen on joining in on the festivities at Piazza Duomo as he was determined to pick up three points the following day.

A defeat for city rivals AC Milan to Udinese ensured Inter won a fourth straight title in Mourinho’s first season but the man in charge was against the idea of flocking to partake in the party, as he was so keen to set a new record by beating Siena at home the following day.

“We won the title but he [Mourinho] didn’t want to come to Duomo with the fans because we had that chance to beat the consecutive victories record the following day,” Cesar recalled when appearing with DAZN Brazil with Mourinho.

“He didn’t give up and he blackmailed me in the cleverest way possible,” Mourinho responded, as the duo reflected upon their Scudetto triumph. “I told him that I didn’t want to celebrate because I wanted to win tomorrow.”

“I told him ‘Mister, we won the championship, it is a unique experience, you can’t miss it’. He wasn’t having it. So then I told him, ‘Mister, if you don’t come to celebrate, then you will never win another title again’.”

“I was so scared by that. I immediately got ready and went to the Duomo!” Mourinho laughed. “I was lucky enough to celebrate many titles during my career but that win, that party at the Duomo, was unforgettable.

“So much so, that I even thanked Julio for pressurising me! It was intelligent pressurising.”

The following day, Inter overcame Siena 3-0 thanks to goals from Esteban Cambiasso, Mario Balotelli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.