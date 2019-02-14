Napoli captain departs for Dalian Yifang

Napoli have sold long-serving captain Marek Hamsik to Chinese side Dalian Yifang, president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced on Twitter.

A deal was agreed between the clubs last week that will see the 31-year-old depart for a fee of €20 million, with the move now being confirmed as official by the man in charge at the Stadio San Paolo.

L’accordo con il Dalian è stato raggiunto. Auguro a Marek di essere felice in Cina. Le porte del Napoli saranno sempre aperte per lui. #ADL — AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) February 14, 2019

“An agreement has been reached with Dalian Yigang. I want Marek to be happy in China,” De Laurentiis wrote on social media.

“The doors of Napoli will always be open for him.”

The Slovakian is the top scorer in Napoli history with 121 goals in 519 games across 12 years at the club, during which time he has won two Coppa Italia titles and a Supercoppa Italiana as captain.

It is believed that Hamsik will receive €9m per season in China with his new employers, who currently lie in 11th place in the Chinese top tier.