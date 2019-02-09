Napoli player ratings: Misfiring Mertens costs Partenopei dear

Napoli’s faint Scudetto hopes were dealt a hammer blow as they were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday.

The Azzurri could not have wished for a worse start as Mario Rui was taken off after a just five minutes with a suspected hamstring injury, and reason to be cheerful was sparing as they could not force a way past Alban Lafont.

Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik squandered the best of the chances, as the draw leaves Napoli eight points behind Juventus, who have a game in hand.