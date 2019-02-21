Napoli v FC Zurich: Official Line-Ups

Napoli will look to defend their 3-1 first leg advantage at the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday as they play host to FC Zurich in Europa League action.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side made quick work of the Swiss side just one week ago, as goals by Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Piotr Zielinski have them favourites to reach the Round of 16.

Along with passage through to the next round, Napoli will be keen to rediscover their eye for goal as they’ve been held without a goal in their last two Serie A matches – both 0-0 draws against Fiorentina and Torino.

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Ounas, Diawara, Zielinski, Verdi; Mertens, Insigne

FC Zurich: Brecher; Winter, Bangura, Kryeziu, Kololli; Khelifi, Sohm, Domgjoni, Schonbachler; Odey, Ceesay