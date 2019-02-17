Napoli v Torino: Official Line-ups

Napoli will look to extend their unbeaten run in Serie A to six matches when they welcome Torino to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men currently sit 14 points back of league leaders Juventus after the Bianconeri’s 3-0 victory over Frosinone on Friday, so three points are a must if they are to keep their slim Scudetto hopes alive.

Torino could prove a tricky customer however, as the Granata have only lost one away match out of 12 so far this campaign – though they have been held to nine draws during that run.

Napoli (4-4-2): Ospina; Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Insigne, Milik

Torino (3-5-1-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Moretti; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Ansaldi, Ola Aina; Berenguer; Belotti.