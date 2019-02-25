Napoli Winger Thanks Ancelotti for Recent Playing Time

Although he was rarely used by previous coach Maurizio Sarri, Napoli forward Adam Ounas is grateful to new tactician Carlo Ancelotti for playing the French-born winger more than his predecessor did.

The 22-year-old Algerian international has scored in his last two competitive appearances for the Partenopei including the final goal in their 4-0 win against Parma in Serie A on Sunday evening.

“It is the best spell since I have been in Naples, and scoring two goals in a row is magic,” Ounas told Sky Sport Italia.

“The coach makes his choices and I accept them. I thank him because he is making me play a little more, [and] I try to repay his confidence with goals.

“There are many of us upfront, we all have to try to score when we play. We scored four against Parma, it means that we have confidence.”

Ounas has scored four times in 18 competitive appearances so far in 2018/19 whereas he had scored twice in just 12 matches in the previous campaign.