Official Line-Ups: Chievo v Roma

Chievo welcome a Roma side to the Stadio Bentegodi who are unbeaten against the Flying Donkeys in 11 Serie A meetings.

With Chievo struggling this season, rooted to the bottom of Serie A, with just one win all season, they have scored in each of their last five home matches.

Roma on the other hand, are winless in their last three games in all competitions, which also included the 7-1 Coppa Italia humbling by Fiorentina.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Frey, Bani, Rossettini, Barba; Leris, Diousse, Hetemaj; Giaccherini; Djordjevic, Stepinski

Roma: Mirante; Karsdorp, Fazio, Marcano, Kolarov; Cristante, Nzonzi, Zaniolo; Schick, Dzeko, El Shaarawy