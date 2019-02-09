Official Line-Ups: Fiorentina v Napoli

Having lost just twice in their last 14 Serie A matches, Fiorentina welcome Napoli to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday evening.

La Viola though, have won just once at home since October with Napoli losing only one of their last nine Serie A meetings against Fiorentina.

Goals should be expected in Florence as in Fiorentina’s last three Serie A games, 15 have been scored. However, Napoli haven’t found the net in their last two away matches.

Fiorentina: Lafont, Ceccherini, Pezzella, Hancko, Biraghi, Dabo, Edimilson, Veretout, Chiesa, Gerson, Muriel

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabián Ruiz, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens.