Pistolero Piatek fires again as AC Milan send Cagliari packing

The Curva Sud delivered a rapturous roar of “pom pom pom pom” as Krzysztof Piatek claimed yet another victim on Sunday evening at the Stadio San Siro. The lethal forward netted again as the Rossoneri claimed 3-0 win over Cagliari.

With his much-deserved second-half strike, Piatek’s list of Serie A sides punished in 2018/19 grew to 13, as the Casteddu were previously one of the few sides to have escaped him until now.

It really didn’t take long for Milan to get going and although Suso was credited with the goal in the stadium, there’s no way it’s his. The Spaniard gathered the ball to the right of the Rossoblu box and shifted, typically, onto his left before curling an effort that Alessio Cragno palmed away. But the danger didn’t pass, with the ball ricocheting off a helpless Luca Ceppitelli and into the net.

One soon became two, but not before Hakan Calhanoglu’s greed riled the Curva Sud, much as it had against Napoli. The No.10 approached goal but took too long to make a decision, almost undoing the good work he had done earlier by being direct with run towards the box and shot that tested Cragno.

The second did come courtesy of Lucas Paqueta, who got his first for the Rossoneri. A deep cross from Davide Calabria looked to be overhit as it flew over Krzysztof Piatek’s head but, thankfully for Milan, the Brazilian arrived in time to volley home.

Milan kept things ticking over in the second half and the San Siro was sent into delirium when their new favourite Piatek made it three. Cragno was caught out of position and after shutting down a Calhanoglu effort, the ball dropped for the No.19 who calmly converted.

Milan have their man in Piatek

It is said that good things come to those who wait and boy has the San Siro’s Curva Sud been made to wait for a striker that gets them excited and delivers on his promise but, finally, they have that in Krzysztof Piatek.

Even when he’s nowhere near the box, him simply being given the ball generates palpable expectation around the stadium and when anything resembling a movement towards the area in possession is met with a roar of encouragement from all four sides.

It didn’t come until the second half but the 23-year-old got the goal his performance deserved and even earned applause from the majority of the press box when he was withdrawn for Patrick Cutrone shortly after.

Now with four goals in just three appearances, Piatek hasn’t made the Milan fans wait any longer. But as good as things are, a dip in form is surely inevitable and it will be interesting to see how that is managed by Gennaro Gattuso, the fans and the forward himself.