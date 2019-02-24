Pioli: Fiorentina deserved a draw, but shouldn’t have been given the penalty

Fiorentina managed a dramatic comeback against Inter thanks to a controversial late penalty, and Viola boss Stefano Pioli admitted he didn’t think it was the correct call.

The Viola coach argued that he would not punish the kind of handball sanctioned by referee Rosario Abisso, who decided to award Fiorentina a penalty after Danilo D’Ambrosio had touched it with his arm.

“I would never have given a penalty for that [handball], but right now they are giving every type of handball,” Pioli told reporters after the game.

“I disagree with the decisions on the handball. In my opinion the handball should be punished only if deliberate or if the arm is far away from the body.

“But at the moment they’re giving all these handballs, so tonight’s referee decisions had to be like this. I loved my team’s mindset in believing in the comeback.

“Inter were clinical, but we never gave up, we never disappeared despite going 3-1 down, and we deserved to get the draw.”