Pioli: Fiorentina tried to stop Napoli playing, and succeeded

After a 0-0 draw with Napoli on Saturday evening, Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli was happy with his side’s ability to contain a talented Napoli side.

Just under 30,000 fans packed into the Stadio Artemio Franchi as Fiorentina played out their 11th draw of the Serie A season, the first time since March 1991 that the two teams have played out such a goalless draw.

“The performance was there, we gave everything we had to get the better of a tough opponent,” Pioli told the press.

“When we don’t win we aren’t happy, even if out opponent is one of the best we have faced this year.

“We tried to not to let them play, and we succeeded. We didn’t give up at all, and that means we have a strong group.

“We are finding continuity. We are Fiorentina and we have to go toe-to-toe with teams that are stronger than us.

“Maybe we needed a bit of courage when we had the ball, but Napoli pressed a lot and we passed the ball back too often. The second half was better, and we had our chances.”

Alban Lafont has an excellent match, denying Napoli on a number of occasions throughout the game.

“Everyone was critical of him earlier in the season,” Pioli went on. “You have to be balanced and play well.

“I have always believed in his qualities, but we mustn’t forget that he is not yet 20 years old and will improve.

“I was a defender, I played with very good goalkeepers. I’m happy with him, I see him as safe, and always present.

“He is always doing more, and is doing well given he is in an environment and a culture different from his own.”

Finally, captain German Pezzella had to play through the pain barrier as he was injured during the match, but Pioli decided to replaced Kevin Mirallas who has also injured himself, with his last substitution.

“Someone had already gone onto the field [to replace Mirallas],” Pioli said. “Nobody told me about Pezzella’s injury.

“Mirallas had a muscular problem, if I took Pezzella off then Mirallas wouldn’t have been able to keep playing.

“Pezzella did well though, he is the natural heir to [Davide] Astori. Last year we had three leaders – Davide, German and [Milan] Badelj, now only Pezzella is left,

“He is handling the situation well, and I hope his injury isn’t serious.”