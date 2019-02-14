Rapid Vienna v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Following his weekend heroics in the win over Parma, Lautaro Martinez has been handed a Europa League start for Inter away to Rapid Vienna.

The Argentine came off the bench to bag the only goal of the game and replaces compatriot Mauro Icardi, who pulled out of the squad after being stripped of the captaincy on Wednesday.

New skipper Samir Handanovic leads the side out for the first time, with Miranda and Borja Valero replacing the suspended Milan Skriniar and Marcelo Brozovic respectively.

Rapid Vienna: Strebinger; Potzmann, Sonnleitner, Hofmann, Bolingoli; Thurnwald, Grahovac, Ljubicic, Ivan; Schwab; Berisha.

Substitutes: Knoflach, Müldür, Schobesberger, Murg, Martic, Auer, Knasmullner.

Inter: Handanovic, Cedric, De Vrij, Miranda, Asamoah, Vecino, Valero, Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic, Lautaro.

Substitutes: Padelli, Ranocchia, Nolan, D’Ambrosio, Schirò, Roric, Candreva.