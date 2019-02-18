Roma v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Roma need a win against resurgent Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night to keep the pressure on fourth-placed Milan.

The Rossoneri opened up a four-point lead in the final Champions League spot with a 3-1 victory over Atalanta on Saturday, but Eusebio di Francesco’s side can reduce the gap to one point again with a win in the capital.

However, Bologna have already beaten Roma this season back in September, their first win of the season, and new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has made an immediate impact by leading his side to victory over Inter and a draw with Genoa in his first two games.

History is against the Rossoblu, though, as their triumph at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara was the only time they have recorded a victory in this fixture in the last 10 attempts, drawing four and losing five before that.

Roma: Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, Nzonzi, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Dzeko, Kluivert.

Genoa: Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Helander, Dijks; Poli, Pulgar, Soriano; Sansone, Santander, Edera