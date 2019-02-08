Ronaldo: I shouldn’t have forced Moratti to pick Cuper or me

Former Inter striker Ronaldo still holds his former club in high regard, though he admits he wished he could go back and change his exit from the club.

The Brazilian left the Nerazzurri for Real Madrid in controversial fashion in 2002, as the striker didn’t get along with then coach Hector Cuper.

When Ronaldo asked President Massimo Moratti to pick between the two, the Italian opted to keep the Argentine, and the striker wishes he could go back and change the entire situation.

“Inter are in my heart and they will be forever,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “They were five great years of my life in a city that I learned to love, with people that always loved me.

“I have a real love for Milan and for Inter that I think will remain forever. The love that I felt in Italy was never the same elsewhere.

“Are there things I would do over? A few. With Inter, for example, I wouldn’t put president Moratti in a bind over my future.

“The moment that I asked him to sack Cuper or risk having me leave, Moratti chose Cuper. That’s why I wouldn’t do it again.

“Instead, I’d try to get my point across in another manner.”

Ronaldo is now majority owner of Real Vallodolid, but the Brazilian isn’t ready to take over an Italian club at this time.

“There were offers for clubs in Italy, but also in England and Portugal,” he added. “There were several interesting opportunities, but nobody spoke to me about AC Milan.

“They are out of my budget. Everything I’ve done, I’ve done on my own. People may say I am financed by someone else, but that isn’t the case.

“I am by myself with my money. I made this investment by myself. Now my dream as a president is to keep Valladolid in La Liga.”