Sassuolo v Juventus: Official Line Ups

Juventus visit Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium to extend their lead at the top of Serie A.

Juventus are now the only unbeaten team across the Top-5 European Leagues this season (W19, D3), following PSG’s Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon, and to continue the streak Massimiliano Allegri has chosen Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic up front. Centre backs Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini still sidelined due to injury.

Roberto De Zerbi on the other hand won’t be able to count on Alfred Duncan, with Manuel Locatelli and Stefano Sensi the midfield duo either side of Francesco Magnanelli.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Magnani, Peluso, Rogerio; Locatelli, Sensi, Bourabia; Berardi, Babacar; Djuricic

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Caceres, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo