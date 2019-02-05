Serie A Goal of the Month | January 2019

On a Serie A return to remember, Luis Muriel shone as Fiorentina and Sampdoria played out and delivered two contenders for the month’s best goal.

After a disappointing spell at Sevilla in La Liga, the Colombian is back in Italy and is proving to be exactly what La Viola have been missing, since building on his impressive debut.

He got started early. Striding at the Samp backline, the Colombian evaded Gaston Ramirez and drew Lorenzo Tonelli towards him, only to skip inside to space and slip a low finish past Emil Audero to open the scoring.

His second was as special, coming in a lethal counterattack. Picking the ball up 10 yards inside his own half, he turned with a flick that left Tonelli for dead before galloping the length of the pitch to slot into Audero’s bottom corner.

It was hard to choose between the two, but Forza Italian Football‘s staff have voted and it is the second of the pair that takes the prize this month.