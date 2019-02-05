Serie A Player of the Week | Round 22

With a late brace to steal a point at Juventus, Parma favourite Gervinho shone brighter than anyone else this weekend to be named Serie A Player of the Week.

The Ivorian was central again for the Crociati as they fought for a historic point in Turin, with the No.27 scoring a 93rd-minute equaliser.

Since landing in Emilia-Romagna, Gervinho has been irreplaceable for Robert D’Aversa’s side and he is one of the main reasons for their impressive form on their return to Serie A.

The 31-year-old has eight goals and two assists in just 16 appearances this season, including a goal of the season contender against Cagliari in September.

Inter are next for the Gialloblu, who will be hoping their star man can cause more problems for Luciano Spalletti’s troubled side.