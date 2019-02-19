Serie A Player of the Week | Round 24

The outstanding debut campaign of Krzystof Piatek in Serie A continued unabated last weekend as he carried on endearing himself to AC Milan supporters.

His side faced a difficult trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta and it was thanks to the Pole’s heroics that they picked up an impressive 3-1 win in the circumstances.

After falling behind to a Remo Freuler goal, Piatek struck either side of a Hakan Calhanoglu goal as his brace kept up his scintillating hot streak.

Those goals ensured that he has netted in each of his first three league starts since joining the Diavolo from Genoa in January, becoming the first player to do so for the club since Mario Balotelli six years ago.

His strikes also equate to an impressive strike ratio of a goal every hour in the red and black jersey, having managed one every 123 minutes during the first half of the season.