Serie A Player of the Week | Round 25

Arkadiusz Milik took centre stage for Napoli on Sunday afternoon on their trip to the Stadio Ennio Tardini as his brace helped fire his side to a 4-0 victory over Parma.

His first came from a free-kick and put him in some very good company as in Europe’s top five leagues, only he and Lionel Messi have scored at least three times from free-kicks.

The goals also extended his streak of hitting the back of the net against the Ducali and with four goals against them in just two appearances, they are already his favoured victims in the Italian top flight.

It also provided Milik with a good opportunity to get among the goals on the road, something that he has struggled to do somewhat when not enjoying the home comforts of the Stadio San Paolo.

They were his first goals on the road of the current campaign and takes his count of strikes away from home to six in total in Serie A, capping an impressive performance.