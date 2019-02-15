Serie A Round 24 Preview: Home bankers or banana skins?

With many of the top sides having favourable home fixtures, it looks likely to be a weekend of keeping the pressure on sides above and not being complacent following a busy week of European action.

Where better to start than the only side with no-one above them. Juventus have won 20 of 23 Serie A games this season: only themselves in 2005-06 and Inter in 2006-07 have won as many at this stage.

Opponents Frosinone have won consecutive away games in the league for the very first time: they have never gone unbeaten in three top-flight away matches in a row. It would be a huge upset if they did.

Struggling Cagliari have failed to score in each of their last three matches; the last time they failed to score in four games running was back in October 2008 (five games).

Surprisingly, Parma have won only one of their last 10 Serie A away games against Cagliari, losing five times and drawing the other four.

Atalanta have lost 22 top-flight home matches against AC Milan, but they are unbeaten in their last three: only against Juventus (26) have Atalanta lost more at home in the top league.

New talisman Krzysztof Piatek has converted 25% of his shots for AC Milan in the league this season, compared to 17% with previous club Genoa.

Floundering SPAL have won only one of their last 14 league games, recording seven draws and six defeats.

Visitors Fiorentina have scored 67% of their league goals in the second half of games this season (22/33), a higher ratio than any other side. There must be some interesting half-time team talks in their dressing room.

Another side keen to make a quick return to Serie B are Empoli who have won two points in their last eight league matches – no Serie A side has won fewer points during this period.

For the visitors, Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi has provided four assists and scored two goals in five top-flight matches against Empoli.

Genoa are unbeaten in their last three league games (W1 D2) and are looking to avoid defeat in four consecutive league matches for the first time since April 2018.

Opposition Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has scored seven goals in eight Serie A matches against Genoa: against no other side he has found the back of the net on more occasions.

Udinese and Chievo have earned only one point in their last four top division games: the lowest tally in the competition since the start of 2019.

Chievo need to start hitting form quickly to maintain their Serie A status but they have conceded 2+ goals in each of their last four league matches: 12 in total (3 per game on average).

Inter have won their last three league meetings against Sampdoria and they could win four in a row for the first time since 1985.

Among the teams he has faced at least 10 times, Sampdoria are the one against which Inter’s Mauro Icardi has had the best min/goals ratio (a goal every 85 mins), scoring 10 goals in 10 meetings. Maybe his poor form will come to an end against his former club.

Over to Naples where hosts Napoli have won six of their last seven Serie A games against Torino (D1), scoring at least two goals in each match (22 in total, 3.1 on average for match).

Torino’s last win against Napoli at the San Paolo in the top flight was back in May 2009 (1-2 goals by Rosina and Bianchi) – in the last six home league games against the Granata, the Partenopei have won four (D2).

Finally to the capital where Roma have won three of their last four home matches (D1) against Bologna – in these wins the Giallorossi have always kept a clean sheet.

Under their new manager Siniša Mihajlovi?, Bologna have picked up four points in their last two Serie A games, as many as they collected in the previous nine with Filippo Inzaghi.