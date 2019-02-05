Serie A Team of the Week | Round 22

Parma came back from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Juventus which helped Napoli edge that little bit closer to the Bianconeri after a win over Sampdoria, though the gap at the top of Serie A is still nine points.

Sinisa Mihajlovic got off to a flier in his first game as Bologna coach, beating Inter 1-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, whilst Roma and AC Milan shared the points at the Stadio Olimpico.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan (4 Team of the Week appearances)

At least two huge saves to keep Milan in the game and help the Rossoneri to a vital point.

Lyanco – Bologna

The best possible debut with Bologna, annihilating Mauro Icardi and helping his team to all three points at the Meazza.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (5 apps)

Fabio Quagliarella is still in his pocket. The goalscoring record wasn’t broken, and Napoli comfortably beat Sampdoria, with Koulibaly being the usual monster at the back.

Hans Hateboer – Atalanta

The winning goal in a crucial game to get closer to the top four and keep La Dea dreaming of Europe.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (2 apps)

Quality all round and the decisive assist to set up Felipe Caicedo’s winning goal.

Nicolò Zaniolo – Roma (5 apps)

Another goal, another all round performance, defending, attacking, at the heart of Roma’s game for the entire 90 minutes.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli

The send off from the San Paolo is one that will go down in history. For his final game with Napoli, Hamsik delivered like in the old days, being the heartbeat of the team.

Gervinho – Parma (4 apps)

Two goals – including a last minute equaliser – at the Allianz Stadium to earn a massive result for Parma.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (8 apps)

Another brace to continue the march to become capocannoniere at the end of the season.

Krzysztof Piatek – AC Milan (8 apps)

He can’t stop scoring. A goal in Rome to give the Rossoneri a draw that could prove vital in the race to a top four finish.

Francesco Caputo – Empoli (5 apps)

The decisive brace to give Empoli an absolutely crucial draw in the clash against Chievo.