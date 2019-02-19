Serie A Team of the Week | Round 24

Juventus once again extended their lead atop of Serie A, as Napoli failed to score against Torino.

Right behind them, big victories for Inter, Roma and especially AC Milan, capable of getting all three points at Atalanta.

A huge win also for Empoli, at the bottom of the table, as well as for Udinese.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Robin Olsen – Roma (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Kept Roma alive in the first half, when the Giallorossi struggled. Then, a couple of crucial saves in the final minutes.

Nicolas N’Koulou – Torino (3 apps)

An absolute rock at the back, stopping everyone coming his way and always comfortable on the ball.

Alessio Romagnoli – AC Milan (2 apps)

All round top performance by the Rossoneri captain, winning the battle against Duvan Zapata.

Domenico Criscito – Genoa

A delicious finish to win it for Genoa in the dying moments against Lazio. Perfection for the Captain.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan

Finally, Calhanoglu is back. Scored a beauty to put the Rossoneri in the lead at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia and had an all round great game.

Rade Krunic – Empoli (3 apps)

An absolute stunner, whisking past three opponents then chipping the keeper with an obscene finish to put Empoli ahead and pave the way to a vital win.

Radja Nainggolan – Inter (3 apps)

A Nainggolan-esque goal, at last. A fundamental strike to give Luciano Spalletti’s men all three points in one of the toughest moments of the season. On top of that, he defended and attacked all over the pitch.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina (5 apps)

He didn’t score, but was the motor of Fiorentina, winning the decisive penalty and being a constant threat for SPAL.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (2 apps)

A pin-point perfect shot to start the night for Juventus and cement his understanding with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leonardo Pavoletti – Cagliari (4 apps)

A lovely brace to give Cagliari all three points in a fundamental clash.

Krzysztof Piatek – AC Milan (7 apps)

The Rossoneri have a star up front. A stunner to equalise in the dying minutes of the first half, after Atalanta had dominated, and turn the game in favour of Milan. The icing on the cake was his second – the Rossoneri’s third – to put the game to bed.