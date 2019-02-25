Serie A Team of the Week | Round 25

Juventus and Napoli both won and the 13 point gap at the top of Serie A was maintained, but AC Milan closed the gap on Inter in the fight for third as the Nerazzurri dropped points against Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, Roma beat Frosinone, and Torino got the three points against Atalanta, making the battle for Europe all the more interesting.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (5 Team of the Week appearances)

Denied Atalanta early on and never made a single mistake, both with his hands and with his feet.

Andrea Conti – AC Milan

Back in the starting line-up for the first time since September 2017, he set up Samu Castillejo’s goal to make it three assists in just six matches.

Armando Izzo – Torino (3 apps)

Perfect at the back against Duvan Zapata and Josip Ilicic, he also found the time to go forward and score the opener against Atalanta.

Federico Peluso – Sassuolo

A beauty of a goal, as well as being careful at the back.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina (6 apps)

An absolute phenomenon, creating trouble for Inter from start to finish, with pace, quality and great decision making.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (2 apps)

Solid in the middle, with the icing on the cake of a lovely chip to double the Rossoneri’s lead.

Radja Nainggolan – Inter (5 apps)

An absolute monster in midfield. He’s back to his best, battling and dominating in the middle like the used to.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (4 apps)

Quality all round and an absolute gem of a goal to break the deadlock in Parma.

Arkadiusz Milik – Napoli (7 apps)

Two beautiful goals – what more can he do?

Edin Dzeko – Roma (4 apps)

Another brace, including the last gasp winner to give Roma all three points.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (4 apps)

Came on to score the only goal needed for Juve to secure the victory and maintain their unbeaten run this season.