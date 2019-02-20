Sevilla send Lazio packing from the Europa League

Lazio exited the Europa League on Wednesday evening as they fell to a 2-0 loss at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in a game that saw both sides have men sent off.

Having fell to a solitary goal loss at the Stadio Olimpico, Simone Inzaghi’s task in masterminding a comeback was always going to be difficult and despite a promising performance and good chances being spurned, his side ultimately could have no complaints about their exit over the 180 minutes.

Lazio did start the game reasonably well and had a 15th minute penalty appeal waved away when Senad Lulic went to ground much too easily in the area when breaking into the box, before Danilo Cataldi curled a free kick over the top.

After that bright period, an awful mistake on the 20-minute mark from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he carelessly gifted possession to the hosts on the halfway line with a slack pass led to the opening goal of the game.

From the tearaway, Pablo Sarabia had a low drive saved by Strakosha but the errors continued from the visitors when Patric failed to step up with the rest of the defence and the goalkeeper parried into the path of Ben Yedder, who was left with a simple finish.

Lazio did manage to steady the ship after the setback but the closest they came to finding the first of the two goals they needed before the break was a wild attempt from an off balance Ciro Immobile against his former club and a header from Milinkovic-Savic which sailed over.

Ten minutes after the break, Lazio really should have levelled when the unlikeliest man to pop up in the opposition box under no pressure appeared as Milinkovic-Savic picked out Francesco Acerbi who had left his defensive post but he fired straight at Toms Vaclik with the goal gaping.

With half an hour remaining, things did get interesting when Italy international Franco Vazquez was sent off for bringing down Romulo to pick up a second booking but just 10 minutes later, it was 10 men apiece when Adam Marusic was sent off for catching Ben Yedder with a flailing arm to the face a decision that did appear harsh.

After being dealt that blow, there was no way back for the Biancocelesti and Sevilla put the final nail in the coffin when Jesus Navas teed up Sarabia to fire past Strakosha and end any lingering hopes the visitors had.

SOS FOR SMS

Should he have been thrown in at the deep end for the game? There were doubts until matchday over his participation due to a groin problem and perhaps Milinkovic-Savic was rushed back too soon. He did not enjoy a good game and his error for the opener was schoolboy stuff.

STRENGTH IN DEPTH NEEDED

Lazio truly are paper thin when it comes to having attacking options and it really hurts them in games like this. Knowing they had to score beforehand, their task was made more difficult without Luis Alberto. Immobile is a guarantee of attacking quality but without the Spaniard beside him, he was joined in attack by Felipe Caicedo, who is simply not good enough at this level. Lazio have to sign options for that area, having neglected it for too long.