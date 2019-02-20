Sevilla v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

A rare Europa League game on a Wednesday evening takes place this week as Lazio travel to Sevilla aiming to continue their continental adventure.

Simone Inzaghi’s men do face an uphill struggle if they are to qualify for the last 16, having been beaten 1-0 in the Eternal City last week.

Felipe Caicedo partners Ciro Immobile in attack due to the absences of Luis Alberto, while Milan loanee Andre Silva lines out for the visitors.

Sevilla: Vaclik, Mercado, Kjaer, Gomez, Navas, Sarabia, Roque Mesa, Vazquez, Escudero, Andre Silva, Ben Yedder.

Lazio: Strakosha, Patric, Acerbi, Radu, Marusic, Cataldi, Badelj, Parolo, Lulic, Caicedo, Immobile.