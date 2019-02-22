Simeone risks ban against Juventus after gesture

Atletico Madrid could be without coach Diego Simeone for the second leg of their Champions League tie with Juventus, as the Argentine could be hit with a touchline ban.

The 48-year-old made headlines during the Spanish side’s 2-0 victory on Wednesday, as he was seen turning to fans and grabbing his crotch after his side took the lead.

While Simeone tried to play down the incident, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports UEFA are considering opening a disciplinary proceeding based on the match report of referee Felix Zwayer and the match delegate.

If that were the case, the Argentine would not be allowed on the bench for the return leg in Turin on March 12.

UEFA could also look into the incident via an inspector or ignore the incident all together, and simply warn Simeone not to exaggerate his behaviour on the sidelines.

Atletico are favourites to secure their place in the next round after securing a 2-0 victory over Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano.