Spalletti attacks referee after Inter draw

Luciano Spalletti was fuming after the game, as Inter suffered Fiorentina’s late comeback at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and are now just two points clear of AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri coach complained that referee Rosario Abisso’s decision to give the penalty in favour of Fiorentina in the final minutes of the game was completely wrong, after Danilo D’Ambrosio touching the ball with his chest, despite the referee checking with the VAR.

“The referee should have had the personality to revert his decision,” Spalletti told reporters after the game.

“If he cannot stand the boos then he shouldn’t be doing this job. There will always be boos coming from the stands.

“That was not a handball. It was a touch with his chest transformed into a handball.

“The handball that lead to the penalty given in our favour [Edimilson Fernandes’ handball], was a clear one, as he jumped with his arm wide open.”

Despite the obvious frustration at losing two points in the manner which they did, Spalletti did praise the attitude of the players, especially given the controversy surrounding former captain Mauro Icardi.

“The Icardi situation has brought out the men in the group of players, they have stood out,” Spalletti said.

“It’s not easy to play against Fiorentina, but my players showed personality and unity, they’re going that extra mile, when not having such an important player like Icardi.

“We played the game we had to play, we did well, organised possession and quick to attack.

“Now I will go home, sleep very little and come up with the right things to tell the players at training tomorrow, because this can be problematic for our morale.”