Spalletti: Inter need everyone to be available to play

Luciano Spalletti praised his side’s performance as Inter made it through to the Europa League Round of 16 after beating Rapid Vienna 4-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The coach added that the Nerazzurri need to do better in terms of consistency and that the lack of everyone’s availability is not helping – a reference to Mauro Icardi’s absence perhaps.

“Inter need to improve consistency,” Spalletti told reporters after the game. “We can still improve a lot in terms of personality, and in terms of consistency.

“We need to be at top level in the long term. I saw positive signals from the team, in winning the ball back, in possession.

“All was made easier scoring so early, but this game could have been a trap, so we did well.

“They were in a better state this time round, but we were concentrated, productive, efficient, and immediately put the game on the right tracks.

“The experience tonight might have made some difference. But it’s not like we have that much experience at European level. Of course, though, overall we had an advantage in terms of experience.”

The coach made some substitutions and rested some key players, but also admitted he would like to have everyone available to play at this stage of the season.

“I tried to rest some players tonight,” he claimed, “but of course it’s not easy, as the next game is so soon. It would be good to have all the players available.”

Spalletti also made a comment on the potential opponents in the Round of 16: “There’s several strong teams in this round, I’d rather avoid them,” he concluded.