Spalletti: Winning isn’t easy for Inter at the moment

Parma provided the perfect medicine for Inter as they ended their recent poor run with a 1-0 win away at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday evening, much to the relief of Luciano Spalletti.

Inter had lost against Bologna and Torino in recent weeks, and the Inter boss admitted that the Nerazzurri found it hard to get going in Emilia-Romagna.

“We came into the game feeling a little insecure,” a slightly frustrated Spalletti told journalists at his post-match press conference.

“It shouldn’t happen but we made a few wrong decisions and gave them a little hope.

“But then it changed and we began to do what we know, to play with quality and build.

“We didn’t press properly in the first half and lacked conviction but we changed that in the second half.”

Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic both featured despite their recent troubles at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and Spalletti praised the work of the Croatian, in particular.

“Perisic has responded to everything that has been thrown at him like a champion,” he continued.

“It hasn’t been good for him but he has shown his ability. He has managed a situation that hasn’t been very nice pretty well.”