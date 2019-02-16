Stone thrown at car carrying Wanda Nara and children

Mauro Icardi’s situation at Inter has taken yet another turn and a car in which Wanda Nara was traveling was hit by a stone.

Tensions have risen again between the No.9 and his club after the Nerazzurri took the decision to strip him of his captaincy, subsequently appointing Samir Handanovic.

Icardi then refused to travel with the squad for their Europa League game away to Rapid Vienna – which they won thanks to a strike from his compatriot Lautaro Martinez – and is unlikely to feature against Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Nara’s children were also in the car when it was hit, though nobody was injured in the incident.