Talks over Sampdoria sale continue

A meeting between Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero and potential buyers York Capital has been pushed back, but it’s believed talks over the sale of the Blucerchiati continues.

The new investors are led by American Jamie Dinan, but former Sampdoria star Gianluca Vialli is believed to be acting as an intermediary in the potential €100 million move.

Both parties were expected to meet on Tuesday according to Calcionews24.com, but talks have been pushed back for unknown reasons.

It’s believed that should a move go through, Vialli could replace Ferrero as club president.

Reports suggest the current Blucerchiati owner was initially reluctant to discuss the sale of the Ligurian club, but it appears his mind has been swayed by the offer currently on the table.

Ferrero has been Sampdoria president since 2014 when he purchased the club from Edoardo Garrone.

Sampdoria currently sit ninth in the Serie A standings with 36 points from 25 matches.