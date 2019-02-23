Torino deliver another blow to Atalanta’s European hopes

Atalanta’s wait for a win at Torino continues, having not won there since 2007, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon.

The loss sees Gian Piero Gasperini’s side now seven points off the Champions League places after AC Milan’s 3-0 win at home to Empoli on Friday and La Dea’s attention will now surely turn towards securing Europa League football for 2019/20.

Without Marten de Roon and Papu Gomez, it was never going to be easy for the Bergamaschi and things got worse when Robin Gosens, who himself was playing out of position, was forced off after just 17 minutes.

Walter Mazzarri has his Torino side well organised, and it has shown in recent weeks as before this weekend they had kept four consecutive clean sheets, with Saturday’s shutout making it five straight for the first time since 1985.

Armando Izzo gave Toro the lead in the first half’s closing minutes, converting into an open goal and punishing a messy Atalanta defence.

Barely with any time to begin their recovery in the second half, La Dea were two behind through a strike from Iago Falque within a minute of the restart as he controlled a cross from the left and tapped into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

The result leaves both now on 38 points, while Roma will also be looking to pull further clear of the pair when they visit Frosinone on Saturday evening.