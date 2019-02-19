Torricelli: Juventus can finally win the Champions League with Ronaldo

Juventus have found the missing link in their bid for Champions League glory by adding Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks, former defender Moreno Torricelli has claimed.

The 49-year-old, who won the competition in 1996, will be in attendance on Wednesday night at the Wanda Metropolitano when they face their first big test in the tournament this year by taking on Atletico Madrid.

Speaking at the headquarters of the Juventus Supporters Club in Zaragoza, Torricelli displayed a renewed confidence in their Champions League thanks to the addition of their big summer signing.

“Juventus have many chances to win the competition, like a Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich because they are the four teams who have something more than the rest,” he said.

“With their history and players, I think that adding Cristiano this year means they can make the leap and win it.

“Juve are capable of beating Atletico of course. First, we want to win the Scudetto and then the Champions League, it would be crazy to win it.

“Ronaldo is the best player in the world and for Juventus, he has been a massive signing, both for the club and Italian football.

“After the ‘90s, we have the best player in the world here again. I hope that it is Juve’s year.”

Showing the confidence he had in his own ability as a player, the 49-year-old revealed that he would have relished the opportunity to pit his wits against Ronaldo.

“I’d have liked to play against Cristiano because playing against the best in the world means that you’re a good player,” he continued.

“I had the fortune of playing against the best in the ‘90s because they were all there, [Marco] van Basten, [Ruud] Gulllit, Ronaldo… it was very nice to play against them.”