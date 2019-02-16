Unstoppable Piatek fires again as AC Milan clinch comeback win over Atalanta

Despite falling behind in front of an electric Bergamo crowd, AC Milan came back to win 3-1 at Atalanta on Sunday evening to pull four points clear of La Dea in fourth.

It’s no surprise that Krzysztof Piatek was at the centre of Milan’s comeback, scoring the first and third, with the equaliser being a particularly impressive effort.

A physical game was let flow and that was clear from early on as challenges were waved away as okay.

Atalanta had the better of the early exchanges and Berat Djimsiti troubled Milan more than once as Papu Gomez picked him out from a set-piece, but the Albanian was never able to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma.

On his return to Bergamo, Franck Kessie did have chances for the Rossoneri but he fired off target with his first and couldn’t quite get the desired contact on a header when he looked odds-on to put past Etrit Berisha.

La Dea did lead through Remo Freuler. A 22-pass move culminated with some clever play from Josip Ilicic whose quick feet found the space needed to pick out the Swiss with a cutback. Freuler’s effort was tame though and Donnarumma should have done better as it squirmed beneath him and over the line.

Gomez tried his luck from range shortly after, but his strike was always dipping and curling on the wrong side of the post.

Krzysztof Piatek showed his class yet again as he levelled right on half time. Ricardo Rodriguez crossed from deep and the forward found space with some clever movement before executing an exquisite on-the-run volley with his back to goal that Berisha could do nothing about.

Some of the wind was taken from Atalanta’s sails after, with their start to the second half being some way short of how they played for the majority of the first. That said, the Bergamaschi still edged the opening exchanges until Hakan Calhanoglu produced a rocket of a second for Milan as he pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the area.

The Pistolero fired again soon after. A corner drew Berisha out but Piatek got to the ball ahead of the Dea goalkeeper to head in for Milan’s third.

Gian Piero Gasperini made some changes as the half wore on but the third goal deflated the hosts and they never looked like fighting their way back into the game.