AC Milan beat Empoli 3-0 in Serie A on Friday night at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, cementing their fourth place in the Serie A table.

It was business as usual at the San Siro, as Krzysztof Piatek broke the deadlock for the Rossoneri at the start of the second half.

Franck Kessie scored the second moments later, Franck Kessie scored the second moments later, then Samu Castillejo sealed the win for Gennaro Gattuso’s team, who are now just a point behind Inter.