VIDEO: Chievo 0-3 Roma – Delightul Dzeko inspires Giallorossi

An early double helped Roma to a 3-0 win over Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi on Friday night.

Roma made it 12 Serie A matches unbeaten against the Flying Donkeys, as they prepared for their Champions League clash with Porto on Tuesday in fine style.

It was more or less over after 18 minutes after Stephan El Shaarawy gave Roma an early lead, before Edin Dzeko doubled to give Chievo a mountain to climb. Then, early in the second half Aleksander Kolarov bagged the Giallorossi’s third with his sixth of the season.