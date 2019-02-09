VIDEO: Fiorentina 0-0 Napoli – Misfiring strikers

Just under 30,000 fans packed into the Stadio Artemio Franchi as Fiorentina and Napoli played out an entertaining 0-0 draw on Saturday evening, the first time since March 1991 that the two teams have played out such a result.

It was Fiorentina’s 11th draw of the Serie A season, with Napoli now failing to score in their last three away league matches, something they haven’t done since April 2015.

There were plenty of opportunities for both sides though the away side will be most disappointed with the magnitude of chances missed.