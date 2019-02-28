VIDEO: Fiorentina 3-3 Atalanta – Anything can happen now

Fiorentina and Atalanta drew 3-3 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday night.

Atalanta started off the better side, with Papu Gomez and Marko Pasalic giving La Dea a two goals in two minutes midway through the first half. However, Fiorentina bagged two in three minutes just after the half hour as Federico Chiesa and Marco Benassi ensured the teams went in level at the break. Marten De Roon gave Atalanta a new lead with a phenomenal strike early in the second half, but Luis Muriel equalised again for Fiorentina with 15 minutes to go.

La Dea and La Viola will face off in Bergamo for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal on the 24th of April.

Our very own Vieri Capretta was at the Artemio Franchi – here’s what he made of the game.

