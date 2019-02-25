VIDEO: Fiorentina 3-3 Inter – VAR denies the Nerazzurri the three points

Inter and Fiorentina drew 3-3 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday night in Serie A, after a dramatic night in Florence.

A Stefan De Vrij own goal broke the deadlock after just 18 seconds, then on five minutes Matias Vecino equalised for Inter. Matteo Politano gave the lead to the Nerazzurri just before half time, and Ivan Perisic made it three just after the break. Luis Muriel pulled one back for Fiorentina who completed the late comeback with a controversial Jordan Veretout penalty in the dying moments of the game.

Our very own Vieri Capretta was at the Artemio Franchi. Here’s what he made of the game.