VIDEO: Inter 2-1 Sampdoria – No Icardi? No problem for the Nerazzurri

There was no Mauro Icardi on the pitch for Inter but the previously outcasted Radja Nainggolan delivered the goods for Luciano Spalletti’s side as they beat Sampdoria 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

It was not easy for the Nerazzurri though, who knocked and knocked on Emil Audero’s door before finally finding a way to break down his one-man wall midway through the second half.

Our man Conor Clancy was in Milan for us and he gave his thoughts on an exciting game shortly after the final whistle.