VIDEO: Inter 2-1 Sampdoria – No Icardi? No problem for the Nerazzurri
Conor Clancy Date: 17th February 2019 at 9:02pm
There was no Mauro Icardi on the pitch for Inter but the previously outcasted Radja Nainggolan delivered the goods for Luciano Spalletti’s side as they beat Sampdoria 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

It was not easy for the Nerazzurri though, who knocked and knocked on Emil Audero’s door before finally finding a way to break down his one-man wall midway through the second half.

Our man Conor Clancy was in Milan for us and he gave his thoughts on an exciting game shortly after the final whistle.

 

