Inter are through to the Round of 16 of the Europa League, after beating Rapid Vienna 4-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

It was a simple match and an easy evening for the Nerazzurri. Matias Vecino put the Nerazzurri ahead in the opening minutes, and shortly after Andrea Ranocchia put the encounter to bed with a second. Ivan Perisic and Matteo Politano rounded off the score for the Nerazzurri, who are in the Round of 16 of the Europa League for the first time since 2015.