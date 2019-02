Lautaro Martinez struck late for Inter as they took three points at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma as the Crociati’s home problems worsened on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat to the Nerazzurri.

But it was Radja Nainggolan who made it all happen as he dispossessed Juraj Kucka and broke before setting the Argentine supersub through on goal.

Our man Conor Clancy was at the Tardini to take in the action for us and he gave us his post-match thoughts after the final whistle.