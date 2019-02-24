VIDEO: Parma 0-4 Napoli – Partenopei take a Sunday stroll at the Stadio Tardini

Parma fell to yet another home defeat in Serie A on Sunday evening as Napoli left the Stadio Ennio Tardini with maximum points, strolling to a 4-0 win.

The result was never really in doubt and in front of a loud and sizeable away following, Napoli had control of the game from early on.

Napoli’s own Roberto Inglese was the biggest threat for the Parmigiani in a first half that was dominated by the visitors, aside from the occasional break through the forward for Roberto D’Aversa’s side.

Our man Conor Clancy was in attendance and he gave his thoughts after the game.