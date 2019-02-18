VIDEO: Roma 2-1 Bologna – Brave Rossoblu come up short as Lupi find breathing space

Roma restored a one-point gap to fourth place by beating Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night.

An Aleksander Kolarov penalty and Federico Fazio volley in the second half saw the capital club become the first team to defeat the Serbian’s side after they beat Inter and drew with Genoa in his opening two matches, but Nicola Sansone’s late strike made for a nervy ending.

We sent our man Alasdair Mackenzie along to the Olimpico to take in the action and he gave us his thoughts after the game.