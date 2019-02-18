Wanda: Inter and Icardi are family

Despite some recent pandemonium off the pitch, Wanda Nara made a stunning defence of her and her husband Mauro Icardi, claiming that Italian giants Inter are their family and they have no apparent desire to leave the club.

The 32-year-old is the wife and agent of Icardi, who had the Biscione captaincy taken off him on Wednesday, and she revealed that the Argentinian international was distraught after discovering that he was no longer the captain.

“Inter are our family and we do not want to leave,” Nara said on Tiki Taka. “We do not want to leave the club.

“Some say that an armband does not change you [but] Mauro feels like as if they had removed a leg. He plays with this shirt with pride, everyone knows what type of person he is, has never thought about the money.

“Mauro holds this jersey very highly and he wears the door with such a pride that he constantly honors it. All our family is Interista, Mauro is the first to believe in this team and he wants to carry it.”

Inter fans making their frustration known to Icardi and Wanda. Deafening whistles when the pair appear on the screen, only for them to fall silent once the picture is changed. #InterSampdoria #FIFattheGames pic.twitter.com/RCTeanpLnS — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) February 17, 2019

Icardi joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013 but there has been increasing speculation about his future with the club and experienced goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has been appointed the new captain.