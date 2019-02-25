Wanda: Perisic gesture with Politano isn’t reassuring

Tension remains high at Inter following their 3-3 draw with Fiorentina, with Wanda Nara stoking the flames by taking aim at Ivan Perisic for his reaction to Matteo Politano’s goal.

The Nerazzurri dropped two points in controversial fashion as a late Viola penalty sparked controversy, with Luciano Spalletti and several players making their displeasure known.

It wasn’t the only controversy however as Politano – who netted Inter’s second goal on the night – celebrated his strike by using Mauro Icardi’s trademark ear gesture.

Perisic quickly came in and put an end to the celebration, and while the two players quickly made up, Wanda did little to quell suggestions her husband and the Croatia don’t get along.

“These are two points that weigh heavily, but luckily we are ahead of who we have to be ahead of,” she stated on Tiki Taka.

“There are a lot of injustices in football like this penalty, the behaviour of Perisic or keeping Icardi at home even though he’s given his all for Inter and is now being made into a monster that he isn’t.

“We watched Perisic’s penalty from our couch, but his gesture wasn’t reassuring. In order to be captain you must show respect and he [Mauro] has it everyone, the colours and most of all for the club.”

Wanda didn’t stop there, as when guest Antonio Cassano suggested Icardi should make amends with the Inter dressing room, she made it clear her husband has done nothing wrong.

“Why should he apologize?,” she stated. “What has he done that he needs to apologize for?

“Enough with this, he is in the dressing room everyday undergoing rehab. It’s all just a show.”